Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
04.05.20
12:56 Uhr
2,400 Euro
-0,106
-4,23 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3882,46613:03
2,4062,44413:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2020 | 12:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its 2020 first quarter results on 20 May 2020 via a livestream

Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 07:00 CEST

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 08:30 CEST

Format: Live stream

Language: English

The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.

For more information:

Karen Romer, Senior Vice President Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 95074950 |karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)