

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday as rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the origin of coronavirus weighed on sentiment.



The pound continued to trade weak, helping limit the downside to some extent after steep losses in the previous session.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,748 after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged a 'comprehensive plan' to lift the lockdown.



Airlines and suppliers of aerospace parts were sharply lower after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold all stakes in four major U.S. airlines, noting that the airline industry has changed due to coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.



Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 7.7 percent, low-cost airline easyJet slumped 8.4 percent and Melrose Industries, parent of aerospace engineer GKN Group, gave up nearly 6 percent.



Defensive stocks were rising, with online grocer Ocado rising nearly 4 percent.



In economic news, a private survey released earlier today showed that finance directors of largest companies expect corporate revenues to drop 22 percent in 2020 from what was planned before the Covid-19 outbreak.



The Bank of England will assess the economic damage wreaked by Covid-19 on Thursday, although expectations are low for further stimulus.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings dropped 1.3 percent. The bank announced that its indirect unit HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50 percent equity interest in Chinese life insurance joint venture HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. from The National Trust Limited.



