The Chinese manufacturer will provide Indian developer SunSource Energy with its Vertex panels. Shipments will be made in the fourth quarter.Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar has announced it will provide Indian solar and storage project developer SunSource Energy with 105 MW of its Vertex bifacial modules. The manufacturer said the panels will be used for projects across multiple states in India, without disclosing the financial terms of the supply agreement. The panels will be shipped to India in the fourth quarter, according to Trina. "In the India market, there has been a lot of interest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...