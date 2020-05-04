Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.05.2020
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 1 May 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 956.26p
Including ALL Revenue = 960.15p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 14.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.3%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
4 May 2020
