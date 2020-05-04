

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks plunged on Monday after Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. warned of uncertainty ahead due to the coronavirus and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc completely exited its stakes in the four major U.S. airlines.



Meanwhile, trade war fears returned to the fore after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was 'a significant amount of evidence' that the new coronavirus originated in China.



China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was 'bluffing' and called on the United States to present its evidence.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 2.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index slumped 3.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively as traders returned to their desks after the May Day holiday weekend.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged a 'comprehensive plan' to lift the lockdown.



Spain's Telefonica jumped over 3 percent on news that it has opened talks with Liberty Global Plc on merging their U.K. telecoms arms.



Swiss drug maker Roche Group rose about half a percent. The company announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from U.S. FDA for its new Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test to help determine if a patient has been exposed with the coronavirus.



Airlines and suppliers of aerospace parts were sharply lower after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold all stakes in four major U.S. airlines, noting that the airline industry has changed due to coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.



Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 7.7 percent, low-cost airline easyJet slumped 8.4 percent and Melrose Industries, parent of aerospace engineer GKN Group, gave up nearly 6 percent. Air France KLM shares declined 6.2 percent.



Defensive stocks were rising, with online grocer Ocado rising nearly 4 percent.



Oil & gas company Total SA plummeted 7.2 percent as oil prices slipped back after last week's gains on concerns that heightening U.S.-China tensions could impair global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell lost 7.5 percent.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings dropped 1.3 percent. The bank announced that its indirect unit HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 50 percent equity interest in Chinese life insurance joint venture HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. from The National Trust Limited.



Thyssenkrupp shares plunged 13 percent. According to the Financial Times, private equity firms Cinven and Advent are seeking other investors for the 17.2 billion euro deal for its elevators business.



Financial services company Allianz declined 2.3 percent after withdrawing its 2020 profit outlook.



On the data front, the euro area manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in April as government restrictions to limit the spread of the global coronavirus weighed on activity, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 33.4 from 44.5 in March. The score was also below the flash estimate of 33.6. The score was the lowest ever recorded by the series, surpassing readings seen during the depths of the global financial crisis.



Meanwhile, Eurozone investor confidence rose marginally in May but the current situation fell to a record low due to coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the behavioral research firm Sentix revealed.



The headline Sentix investor confidence index rose to -41.8 in May from -42.9 in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was below economists' forecast of -33.5.



The current situation index declined to a record low 73.0 from -66.0 in April, while the expectations index rose to -3.0 from -15.8 a month ago.



The Bank of England will assess the economic damage wreaked by Covid-19 on Thursday, although expectations are low for further stimulus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

