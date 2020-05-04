Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
04.05.2020 | 12:58
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 1 May 2020 were:

373.27p  Capital only (undiluted)
373.27p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
374.83p  Including current year income (undiluted)
374.83p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December
2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
