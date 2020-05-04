Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
04.05.2020 | 13:16
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 4

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 01-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue168.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue169.07p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 01-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue65.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue65.57p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP33.13m
Borrowing Level:27%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
