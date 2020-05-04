

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $452.5 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $420.1 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $2.11 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $452.5 Mln. vs. $420.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.71 to $3.75



