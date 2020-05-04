Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA) (OTCQX: MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company was ranked number 372 among the Americas' Top 500 Fastest-Growing Companies 2020 by the Financial Times. The ranking included companies from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America, including Brazil and Colombia. This prestigious ranking comes at an unprecedented time for many companies, yet highlights the innovation and creativity these 500 businesses possess enabling them to thrive within their respective sectors.

"It is a true honour to be recognized globally by the Financial Times as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020," said Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of CIBT Education Group. "We pride ourselves on our innovation and adaptability. Even in these difficult times, we have been able to strategically reposition our business model to continue to provide safe, clean, convenient, and private accommodations to students that are desperate to find self-contained housing."

To view the ranking chart, please click here: https://www.ft.com/americas-fastest-growing-companies-2020

About the Financial Times:

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres, and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. The total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College, and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Education"), an investment holding and development Company focused on developing education related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education centres. The total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education's GEC brand is over C$1 billion. The various GEC properties provide accommodations to over 1,500 students and other tenants. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

