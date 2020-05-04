

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.



Sempra Energy continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $6.70 to $7.50 per share for fiscal 2020, and earnings in a range of $7.50 to $8.10 per share for fiscal 2021.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.14 per share for fiscal 2020 and $7.88 per share for fiscal 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



