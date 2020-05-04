Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (FSE: 84S) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Cultivate Brands Corp. ("Cultivate").

As SLANG previously announced in its news release issued March 3, 2020, Cultivate is a privately-owned company with a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property which are complementary to SLANG's portfolio. Its assets include extraction equipment and other machinery which SLANG intends to use within its network, cash of approximately CAD $4 million, and a strategic investment in a company within the cannabis industry supply chain. Cultivate is not currently consuming any cash in its operations and its liabilities and commitments are not material.

The Acquisition was completed by way of three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which 1241306 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLANG, amalgamated with Cultivate to form a newly amalgamated company ("Amalco") which shall operate under the name "Cultivate Brands Corp." as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Acquisition, SLANG has issued 25,996,722 common shares ("SLANG Shares") to shareholders of Cultivate (the "Cultivate Shareholders") in exchange for all the issued and outstanding shares of Cultivate. In addition, SLANG has issued an aggregate of 1,418,181 SLANG Shares to certain officers of Cultivate as a change of control payment pursuant to the terms of existing agreements and has assumed options to purchase 122,000 SLANG Shares at an exercise price of $0.41.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. SLANG is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SLNG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 84S. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

