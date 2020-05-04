Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870625 ISIN: US9024941034 Ticker-Symbol: TF7A 
Tradegate
04.05.20
14:34 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-5,74
-10,12 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,8451,4314:49
50,9851,2214:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TYSON FOODS
TYSON FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TYSON FOODS INC51,00-10,12 %