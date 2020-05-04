Chinese solar project developer GCL New Energy revealed in its latest update in a drawn-out project sale saga how coronavirus measures will affect corporate gatherings.Heavily indebted Chinese solar project developer GCL New Energy has offered a glimpse of how the Covid-19 pandemic will affect shareholder votes with the publication of the measures it will take to minimize the risk of infection at a special general meeting scheduled this month. The project business of polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly was expected to vote on Thursday on the proposed RMB851 million (US$120 million) sale of seven ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...