In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 27 April to 01 May 2020
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|27/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
74,9997
|XPAR
TOTAL
7 000
74,9997
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005365/en/
Contacts:
Arkema
