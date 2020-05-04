Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Two Hands Corporation, (OTC PINK: TWOH) a leading custom application development company, is set to launch the GoCart brand of grocery delivery applications in early June of this year.

The company's GoCart Online Grocery Delivery set of applications will be rolled out in stages to meet the growing demand for online grocery delivery.

About Two Hands Corporation:

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company with proven numerous technological competencies in digital technologies. The company delivers diversified and top-quality solutions to companies in North America. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

