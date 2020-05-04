Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X88Z ISIN: US0268747849 Ticker-Symbol: AINN 
Tradegate
04.05.20
14:17 Uhr
21,695 Euro
-1,495
-6,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,46521,66514:53
21,48521,68514:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIG
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC21,695-6,45 %