

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):



-Earnings: -$153.2 million in Q1 vs. $22.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.91 in Q1 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $8.0 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.26 billion in Q1 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.



