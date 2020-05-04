Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020
PR Newswire
04.05.2020 | 14:28
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 4

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 May 2020 was 3149.48p (ex income) 3171.00p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

04 May 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire