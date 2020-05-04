

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to $3.6 million or $0.20 per share, from $3.1 million or $0.17 per share, for the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income for the quarter increased 11% to $4.0 million from $3.6 million in the previous year.



Quarterly net sales increased 4% to $26.2 million, from $25.1 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $26.17 million.



The company also said that it has appointed Stephen Spinelli as its Senior Vice President of Sales. Jorge Hevia, a long-time employee, will become a consultant to the Company as its new Chief of Marketing.



