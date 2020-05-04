

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) reported Monday that fourth quarter net income grew to $7.0 million or $0.35 per share from $6.6 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales for the quarter increased 15 percent to $74.3 million from $64.6 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share on sales of $66.24 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend from to $0.28 per share $0.27 per share on its common stock, payable on May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken