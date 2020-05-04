Company partners with Green Cures to launch "Navy Strength" high-proof gin

Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: SIPC), a corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of craft hemp-infused beer, announces a new joint venture with Green Cures and Botanical Distribution (OTC PINK: GRCU) to launch a premium gin brand.

Sipp Industries and Green Cures have come to terms on a 50/50 joint venture to launch "Contagin" which is a premium, high-proof gin registering 57% alcohol by volume or 114 proof. The beverage is considered Navy Strength which indicated the gin is bottled at exactly 57% ABV (114 proof).





Contagin is vapor infused with a medley of botanicals and terpenes that are sourced from a variety of plants including juniper berries, grains of paradise, angelica root and cannabis sativa (hemp). Contagin formula and label were submitted to the Alcohol Tobacco & Tax Trade Bureau (TTB) last Monday. The Company expects the recipe and Certificate of Label Approval (COLA) to be approved within the next 7 to 10 business days and set for production shortly thereafter.

Contagin will be distilled and packaged using Green Cures' existing craft spirits distiller and cross sold between Sipp Industries and Green Cures initially targeting online and national distributors. Contagin will be immediately available for sale online in 27 states including AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, RI, SC, WI, WY. The Company is expected to reach many more states and U.S. territories for online and direct delivery as sales progress in the next few months.

Sipp Industries also announces it is working with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission (TABC) to gain approval to market, brew and distribute TTB approved beers such as Major Hemp Brown Ale and Major Hemp HIPA throughout the state of Texas and online with new retail channels. The Company also have plans to expand throughout the Southwest and the West Coast as larger brewing capacity is achieved.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.:

Sipp Industries is a corporation that specializes in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of craft hemp-infused beer.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.:

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a California based manufacture, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional productions, as well as craft alcoholic spirits including premium vodka, gins and whiskies. For more information, go to www.greencurescorp.com

