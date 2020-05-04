Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Tradegate
04.05.20
14:59 Uhr
9,230 Euro
-0,590
-6,01 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2109,24015:12
9,1709,21015:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD9,230-6,01 %