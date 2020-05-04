Throne Legacy Capital Ltd.: To Win the Future through Cooperative Alliance, TLC and AVA Jointly Launched Global Wealth Fund(GWF)

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / 2020 is a difficult year to make a living under the economic crisis, and it is also the year with great investment opportunities. How to calmly deal with the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic worldwide, win in the investment dilemma where crisis and opportunity coexist, and seize the opportunities given by the times? In response to these questions, Throne Legacy Capital (TLC) and Aplex V.A. Limited (AVA) held an online live interview with the theme of "Win the Future through Cooperative Alliance" on April 28th, and TLC CEO Mr. Carl Rooney and AVA CEO Mr. Kyle Grandham were invited to participate in the interview, who gave an in-depth sharing of the most attractive golden opportunities in 2020.

"Regardless of the good or bad times, TLC will strive to break through the dilemma and try its best to create an investment environment with stable asset growth for investors." Mr. Carl Rooney, CEO of TLC, said at the beginning of the interview that the global economic depression resulting from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, raising investor concerns about narrow market scope, which inevitably affected TLC's business. "Considering that it is not clear when the pandemic will end, as the world's leading tech-driven investment management platform, TLC will continue to launch robust investment programs to help investors obtain greater profits".

To this regard, TLC and the international financial advisory institution Aplex V.A. Limited (AVA), adhering to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,jointly launched the first "Global Wealth Fund (GWF)". Mr. Carl Rooney said that as excellent investment and asset management companies, TLC and AVA have a compatible business ideas, and a far-reaching international vision, and the GWF jointly launched by both companies enjoy advantages in good risk management and long-term stability, is an excellent investment product that responds to the current market crisis and can help investors obtain long-term stable returns. At the same time, it corroborates the judgment that the corresponding investment portfolio concept and risk hedging thinking provide new opportunities to break the asset allocation dilemma.

Talking about AVA's role in the strategic alliance cooperation, Mr. Kyle Grandham, CEO of AVA, said that under severe economic conditions, equity fund can give investors greater flexibility in investment or exit, and AVA has a set of mature fund management strategies that can deeply analyze risks and opportunities, actively participate in wealth management, and promptly and effectively guide investors to avoid risks and make the right investment choices. GWF takes risk control as the orientation and has a higher investment return rate and growth stability than other equity funds.

At the end of the live interview, Mr. Kyle Grandham also conducted an in-depth discussion on the future planning of the GWF. "Our goal is to provide investors with more attractive long-term returns than traditional multi-asset portfolios by combining high-return assets in a diversified investment portfolio with lower volatility and stronger flexibility to resist market turbulence." He also said that in the current severe economic situation, with the strong advantage of AVA in managing a diversified investment portfolio, GWF has broad investment prospects and considerable profit returns, and is the best choice for investors that prefer medium and long-term investment, and also a magic weapon for investors to quickly accumulate wealth.

Win-win cooperation is a must in the future. The strategic alliance between TLC and Aplex VA will surely open a new pattern of financial investment and achieve a win-win situation with investors! In the future, TLC will strives to provide users with a stable and secure trading platform, and join hands with more partners to create a co-win situation and grow together in reliance through its outstanding performance in forex investment.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Throne Legacy Capital Ltd

Person: Miss Zhong

Phone: +852 26170728

Enquiry@tlcglobal.asia

Website: www.tlcglobal.asia

SOURCE: Throne Legacy Capital Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588237/To-Win-the-Future-through-Cooperative-Alliance-TLC-and-AVA-Jointly-Launched-Global-Wealth-FundGWF