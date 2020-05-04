Media Alert: Supermicro Announces its 5G Live Forum

Supermicro's Experts and Industry Luminaries to Provide Updates that Highlight the Latest Server and Solution Innovations for 5G and Telco

SAN JOSE, California, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, 2020, Supermicro will present its first 5G Live Forum. This online event focuses on bringing together key technologists from Supermicro, its partners, and leading international telecom providers to present and discuss the latest solutions and innovations in telecommunications infrastructure from the Edge to the Cloud. Confirmed participants include Intel, Telefónica, and T-Systems (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom).

What: Supermicro 5G Live Forum

Where: This is a digital-only event - it will include presentations,demos, and panel discussions, as well as in-depth breakout sessions and live Q&A.

When: Beginning May 6, 2020. All sessions and information will remain live for a year.

Who: Executives from Intel, Telefónica, and T-Systems.

Attendees will have an opportunity to post questions to Supermicro product experts and solution partners in our virtual environment.

Session highlights include:

Opening 5G Forum Welcome and Keynote (Supermicro and Intel)

Partner Showcase: T-Systems EdgAIR Collaboration

Partner Showcase: Telefónica Open RAN Initiative

Supermicro Solutions for the Micro Data Center

Technology breakout sessions:

5G Core Terabit Traffic Solution



O-RAN Solution for 5G



Smart Edge and CERA for Advanced MEC

Please click here for more information and to register.

