Stockholm, May 4, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for April 2020: -- The share trading increased by 25.5% to a daily average of 3.711bn EUR, compared to 2.958bn EUR in April 2019. Compared to the previous month, March 2020, the daily average decreased by 31.6%. -- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 28.8 % to a daily average of 349,720 contracts, compared with 490,990 contracts in April 2019. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 7.8% to a daily average of 56.9m EUR compared to 61.7m EUR in April 2019. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Volvo AB. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by XTX Markets. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 76.8%, compared to 76.0% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.6 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 2.0 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 90.1% -- For OMXH25 companies 89.0% -- For OMXS30 companies 88.7% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.