The advent of new, life-changing drugs necessitates the need to identify and analyze disease patterns even before they turn into a pandemic. Real world evidence (RWE) is a great tool to ensure better patient outcomes and drug efficacy. Information collected from external sources such as electronic medical records, medical charts, or medical claims data, with patient identity markers removed to maintain patient privacy turns out to be a useful data sources for real world evidence. Furthermore, this data is known to complement the knowledge gained from traditional clinical trials. As COVID-19 spreads across geographies, our analytics experts suggest that there is no greater need to emphasize on the benefits of real-world evidence analytics in driving better outcomes in healthcare.

According to Quantzig's real world evidence analytics experts, "Real world evidence analytics helps hospitals and health systems enhance clinical practices and drive greater value around targeted medical approaches by examining the efficiency and the quality of new interventions and how they impact short- and long-term patient outcomes."

How is Real World Evidence Analytics Changing the Healthcare Industry?

Real world evidence is a science and data-driven best practice that provides a meaningful assessment of costs when delivering new and innovative treatments. Based on patient outcomes, real world evidence can also lay the foundation in establishing effective risk-sharing agreements between manufacturers, payers, and providers. Providers and life sciences companies in the healthcare industry should seek out partners with robust clinical and financial healthcare databases to provide easier and quicker access to insights derived from real world evidence.

Based on our analysis real world evidence analytics can help answer the following questions, in the current healthcare scenario:

RWE analytics can help uncover clinical insight in the absence of robust trials, this, in turn, helps analyze the safety and efficacy of drugs that are approved to treat COVID-19, but with limited evidence Real world data obtained from various sources can be utilized to analyze product lifecycle, providing insights in areas like disease epidemiology, treatment effectiveness, and economic value Real world evidence analytics offer unified insights into patient data which can help identify patterns and analyze trends at regional, national, or disease-specific levels in a population

