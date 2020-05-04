Boost For NHS and Care Workers Battling the Pandemic Courtesy of OKEachDay

- Family members of NHS staff and frontline care workers to be given free access to lifesaving daily wellbeing check and reassurance call service

WINDERMERE, England, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An established service called OKEachDay which confirms the wellbeing and safety of older or vulnerable people with the option of a reassurance call each day, is being offered completely free of charge to family members of NHS staff and care workers for the remainder of 2020.

Martin Cutbill, from OKEachDay said:

"We recognise that NHS staff and care workers, who are extremely busy on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis, will not want to be unduly worrying about the welfare of relatives who are older or due to pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable right now".

"To say a huge thank you for everything these amazing people are doing to keep us all safe, we have decided to offer our OKEachDay wellbeing check and reassurance call service completely free to their loved ones for the rest of the year."

The OKEachDay service is particularly valuable when there is a need for increased contact with someone, either to confirm they are safe and well or to ensure there is someone friendly for them to talk to every day of the year. It's already used and loved by thousands of people across the UK, especially older people living on their own.

The service is based around an easy-to-use device, either a special telephone or a touchscreen, and requires someone to either press an OKEachDay button on it in their own time each day to signal they are safe and well, or they'll receive a reassurance call from a friendly member of the OKEachDay team. If daily contact cannot be established, or there is concern about the person, then nominated friends and family members can be notified.

This daily contact prevents people from being left on their own if they are unwell or incapacitated and it helps combat the effects of social isolation and loneliness which have been intensified by the lockdowns caused by the Coronavirus crisis. Individuals have the option to speak to a specially trained team member, every day if they choose to.

Said Martin:

"Older people are significantly more at risk from the effects of the virus and if, as we expect, the government's lockdown and social distancing measures continue for an extended period the chances of them falling ill and nobody knowing becomes much higher. OKEachDay really helps protect against this and gives people the chance to talk to a friendly and specially trained person on those days they want to."

The OKEachDay service is also available to members of the public at less than £4.00 a week and, inspired by Captain Tom, for each new paying customer that joins between now and the end of the year OKEachDay has pledged to donate £10 to the NHS Charities Together appeal.

Dame Esther Rantzen, who has visited OKEachDay's contact centre said:

"I've seen the service in action, the team is very professional and has the human touch. This could definitely help a lot of families at this time, and it's great that the OKEachDay are also offering such a generous donation to such a great cause."

The free OKEachDay offer for NHS and care worker families extends to the first 1,000 applicants, on a first come, first served basis. Those participating need to provide proof of employment such as a valid NHS, or care provider, email address.

Visit www.okeachday.co.uk for more information or call freephone 0808 163 0088.

OKEachDay was invented by James Batchelor, the original inventor of the "I am okay" button. He was inspired by the changing needs of Eveline, his own staunchly independent grandmother and her desire to remain in her own home for as long as possible. It has now gone on to help tens of thousands of people.

OKEachDay has contact centres in the Lake District and Warrington.

