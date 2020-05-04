The German Design Council recognizes Cinemo's technical innovation with the connected vehicle in distinguished Automotive Brand Contest 2020.

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, has announced that its Cinemo Projection Plus solution has been selected for a Best of Best award in the Future, Mobility and Parts category of the German Design Council's Automotive Brand Contest 2020.

The Automotive Brand Contest is the only international design competition for automobile marques and has emerged as the important event in the sector. With the competition the German Design Council honors outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brand and brand design in the automotive industry.

Cinemo Projection Plus is a transformative solution to extend Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto projection technologies to an advanced in-car entertainment experience. By using Cinemo Projection Plus, users can project their mobile phones into the car's head unit and then control and distribute multimedia content to their personal devices including perfect audio and video synchronization between devices and Head Unit, creating a truly game-changing entertainment system on its own. Providing such a powerful entertainment extension is achieved by using the award winning Cinemo Distributed Playback and Cinemo Media Management technology alongside the projection technologies. Cinemo Projection Plus also delivers a new dimension to any vehicles that do not have the luxury of rear-seat entertainment systems and connected car technologies, as it can take advantage of existing projection protocols to stream high quality audio to the head unit and also function as a control and playback device with parental control, shared playlists and all required player interoperability.

Cinemo's software architecture offers a cogent array of technologies that create a vibrant network environment of multi-media control, personal device integration, and local and cloud online services. Its high-quality IVI solutions, including rear-seat and tablet-based multimedia, serve all operating system and hardware platforms and have been selected by top car manufacturers and automotive companies worldwide for their current and future infotainment platforms.

"The German Design Council is one of the world's leading centers of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design, innovation and branding so we are truly honored to be acknowledged with a Best in Best award for Cinemo Projection Plus in the Future, Mobility and Parts category of the Automotive Brand Contest 2020" says Ivan Dimkovic, Co-Founder of Cinemo. "Cinemo technologies reflect the changing needs of consumers forging a link with in-car mobility and always-on environment to experience a paragon shift in car entertainment".

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

For more information, please visit www.cinemo.com

