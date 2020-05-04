Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains how pharma sales force effectiveness is reinventing the pharma landscape in the US.



Over the past few decades, the US pharma industry has recorded a reduction in the sales workforce and a corresponding decline in overall sales. This has adversely impacted core business operations in the US pharma industry, paving the way for a major paradigm shift in the organizational structure, especially around the methods for improving sales. Today, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis has significantly altered the market landscape, encouraging pharma companies to realign their sales structure with the corporate strategy to improve sales force effectiveness. In line with this transformation, pharma companies in the US are now pressurized to generate higher profits with lower sales resources. Quantzig's pharma sales force effectiveness solutions can help you do just that by creating strategic relationships with customers to deliver long term profitable sales growth and achieve short term sales targets.



According to Quantzig's sales analytics experts, "To help sustain a leading edge amid the outbreak, we've identified three new opportunities that can help pharma companies to focus on the core fundamentals of sales force effectiveness that is required to drive a more predictable sales performance."

3 Opportunities for Pharma to Get Back to Basics and Boost Sales Performance

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by US pharma companies amid the crisis. To help pharma companies emerge successfully, our sales analytics experts have identified three new opportunities that can help them focus on the core fundamentals of sales force effectiveness:

Understand and analyze factors that define sales performance Optimize the sales coverage model based on product maturity Fix linear sales models



Why choose Quantzig as your pharma sales force effectiveness solutions provider?

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, pharma companies must focus on improving sales force effectiveness to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that sales force effectiveness is not a one-time initiative but an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and broader adoption to increase profitable sales.

