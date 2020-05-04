CoreDial Adds SMS/MMS Features to Its CoreNexa UCaaS Solution

Text and Multimedia Messaging Tools Allow Businesses to Communicate Quickly and Conveniently

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, has added SMS and MMS messaging capabilities to its CoreNexa™ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform. These new capabilities enable businesses to engage with colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders through the convenience of text messaging, giving users a secure, convenient, and reliable compliment to traditional voice communication. The SMS/MMS features are embedded directly into the CoreNexa platform and business telephone numbers, giving businesses the ability to project a professional appearance in all inbound and outbound text communications.

Through CoreDial's SMS/MMS features, users can send text messages, images, videos, or documents to both individuals and groups. Inbound messages can be accessed from anywhere through the CoreNexa UC Client, making it ideal for co-workers who find themselves collaborating in distributed environments, such as telecommuters and remote-based personnel.

Text and multimedia messaging have been gaining momentum as a preferred method of business communications in recent years. According to market research group Vitiello Communications Group, nearly 70 percent of employees believe text is applicable for interoffice communication. Salesforce.com reports that 84 percent of businesses use, or plan to use, texting in their sales and marketing efforts.

"Texting has become a preferred communication method for people of all ages, and many customers are more likely to communicate via text than making a call," said Alan Rihm, chief executive officer at CoreDial. "By adding SMS and MMS capabilities to CoreNexa and a customer's business telephone number, we're giving our channel partners the ability to satisfy growing demand by end-customers for a reliable, secure, and easy-to-use business texting solution. We continue to focus on adding the features our channel partners need to the CoreNexa platform, and will continue to develop even more compelling solutions that will empower the channel to succeed."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services for businesses and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 partners serving more than 30,000 businesses and 350,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company's success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build customer loyalty.

