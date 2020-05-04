Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8CR ISIN: US48668G2057 Ticker-Symbol: KC1A 
Frankfurt
04.05.20
08:20 Uhr
4,660 Euro
-0,040
-0,85 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
KCELL JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KCELL JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KCELL
KCELL JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KCELL JSC GDR4,660-0,85 %