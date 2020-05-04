A change in market structure and strategy has transformed Kcell's prospects. It delivered a c 80% rise in underlying profits and cash flow in FY19 and a 31% y-o-y rise in adjusted EBIT in Q1. We assume the pace of profit growth slows in the remainder of FY20 as COVID-19 measures and a slump in the oil price affect economic activity. However, beyond FY20 scope for further market consolidation should ensure that healthy profit and cash flow growth resumes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...