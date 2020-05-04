Vow ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vow ASA's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 25 May at hrs. 13.00.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and is also being sent to the company's shareholders.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

