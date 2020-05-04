Prance Gold Holdings Provides a Solution to Weather Volatile Markets

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / The current economic climate has driven up volatility in markets such as commodities, stocks, and other financial instruments, prompting traders and investors to be cautious about their positions in the markets. Prance Gold Holdings, a technology company that automates arbitrage through algorithmic trading, has launched a platform that can help traders with risk-free growth amidst the economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic situation.

Alternative trading strategies such as arbitrage have proven useful in maintaining profitability even in conditions of volatility since these do not rely on market movements. Instead, arbitrage takes advantage of price differentials of the same asset in the same or different markets or exchanges. With arbitrage trading, high volatility creates more opportunities for profitable trades to be conducted. In short, the more volatile the market is, the more opportunities for profitable arbitrage trading.

To take advantage of such opportunities, one crucial factor needs to be considered. "Speed is the most critical success factor to ensure profitability--all trades need to be successfully completed within seconds," says Andre Gerald, CEO of Prance Gold Holdings.

The platform utilizes an automated arbitrage trading bot, the Prance Gap-Optimizing-Local-Digitalization (GOLD) Algorithm (PGA), which is developed for triple-directional arbitrage trades on cryptocurrency exchanges. The highly coveted high-speed solution is a cutting edge data collection and analysis trading bot, which extracts huge sets of live trading data from online exchanges and runs them through PGA to ensure profitable trades.

The triangular arbitrage system used by PGA is simple. It takes advantage of market price inefficiencies by exchanging a coin across three different currencies concurrently from the same exchange to gain profit from the price differentials. With the increasing number of tokens and exchanges being introduced into the crypto industry, PGA can leverage on this situation by looking for different opportunities that are available 24x7.

"In PGA, we have a safe, secure, sustainable, and risk-free financial instrument that enables both institutional and retail investors to profit from the crypto market regardless of the conditions and volatilities. We strongly believe that PGA will enable all investors to profit from the emerging crypto market," Andre adds.

With Prance Gold Holdings, every trader can take advantage of the market even when volatility proves to be too risky to make trades based on long-term positions or price movements alone. There is no need to be worried about the current economic downturn since algorithmic and automated arbitrage trading empowers traders with the tools to weather any economic climate.

Prance Gold Holdings is a technology firm focused on the growth of digital assets for retail and corporate firms through transparent, short to mid-term cryptocurrency arbitrage on world-renowned major exchanges around the world. The company offers everyone ultra-short-term investment opportunities as short as seven hours, simply by parking their idle balances in its high performance and secure platform for risk-free arbitrage trading to grow their individual wealth.

