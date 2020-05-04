Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Op-Ed by Adial Pharmaceuticals CEO Published in the Daily Progress

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, announced today that an op-ed written by William Stilley, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, entitled "America's real drug problem: Foreign companies make our electronics; should they make our drugs?" was published yesterday in The Daily Progress, a newspaper covering Central Virginia since 1892.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

SOURCE: Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.

