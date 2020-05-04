Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that explains how predictive analytics is transforming the transportation industry

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005404/en/

Role of Predictive Analytics in the Transportation Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights on how our predictive analytics can help you navigate the crisis by making better, well-informed business decisions.

The use of predictive analytics and data mining techniques in the transport and logistics industry is turning out to be crucial in finding solutions to transport problems such as traffic and transport network congestion across the globe. Predictive analytics can be used to analyze the vast amounts of information generated through internal and external sources such as live public transit data, train schedules, and bus feeds. Such insights procured using predictive analytics can be utilized to plan routes, reduce traffic, and bottlenecks that are currently being faced due to the pandemic outbreak. Public transport authorities and private enterprises can exploit the insights obtained from predictive analytics tools to alert passengers and individuals about routes that are congested and overloaded; thereby, devising new re-routing strategies. Shedding light on the role of predictive analytics Quantzig's recent article explains how predictive analytics is transforming logistics and transportation processes across industries.

Predictive analytics is crucial from a business perspective and plays a pivotal role in driving outcomes, redesigning processes, and making accurate demand forecasts. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about the business benefits of predictive analytics.

According to Quantzig's predictive analytics experts, "Predictive analytics tools provide a wider picture of transport conditions by offering bus or trains schedules, and parking availability, thus, developing mobile user-friendly and smarter services."

Role of Predictive Analytics in the Transportation Industry

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by transportation and logistics service providers amid the crisis. To help them emerge successfully, our predictive analytics experts analyze the role of predictive analytics in driving better outcomes in the transportation industry:

Ensure the holistic transformation of urban mobility Determine the impact of traffic congestion and maintenance projects Analyze the impact of a crisis beforehand and take preventive measures

Book a FREE solution demo to gain limited-time complimentary access to our predictive analytics platform and learn how we can help you find high-impact opportunities to differentiate yourself.

Why choose Quantzig as your predictive analytics solution provider?

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, transport and logistics companies must focus on improving business efficiency to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that transformation is an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and widespread adoption of advanced predictive analytics. At Quantzig, we understand the business needs of our clients which is why curated a comprehensive portfolio of predictive analytics solutions for the transport and logistics sector to help transform business processes ensure business continuity amid the crisis. Learn more

We now offer a customized portfolio of business support solutions to help businesses like you navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Here's more: https://bit.ly/2KZRpLL

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005404/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us