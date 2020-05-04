

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.S. manufactured goods nosedived by even more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said factory orders plummeted by 10.3 percent in March after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in February.



Economists had expected factory orders to plunge by 9.8 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



The steeper than expected drop in factory orders reflected substantial decreases in orders for both durable and non-durable goods.



Orders for durable goods sank by 14.7 percent, led by a 41.3 percent nosedive in orders for transportation equipment, while orders for non-durable goods tumbled by 5.8 percent.



The Commerce Department said shipments of manufactured goods also slumped by 5.2 percent in March after dipping by 0.3 percent in February.



Inventories of manufactured goods also fell by 0.8 percent in March following a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



With shipments falling by much more than inventories, the inventories-to-shipments ratio jumped to 1.46 in March from 1.40 in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

