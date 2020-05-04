Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
Tradegate
04.05.20
16:46 Uhr
2,850 Euro
-0,250
-8,06 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8813,00117:03
2,8112,93117:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD2,850-8,06 %