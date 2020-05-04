Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) announced today it has finalized a monthly purchase order agreement with Sutherlin Nissan of Orlando, FL, central Florida's largest Nissan automotive dealer. The initial purchase order consists of one pallet or 70 cases of BE WATERTM with 24- 0.5L sized (16.9 oz) bottles in a case. The company will ship its first pallet of BE WATERTM water bottles to Sutherlin Nissan of Orlando this week from the company's recently completed first production run.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "We are delighted for the opportunity to partner with Sutherlin Nissan of Orlando to share our BE WATERTM brand with a new audience of consumers. Sutherlin treats their customers' wants and needs with the highest priority and is a family-owned business with more than 40 years of experience. We are proud to have them as a business partner as they adhere to the simple philosophy of providing a great customer service buying experience while paying particular attention to complete customer satisfaction."

Mr. Greene continues, we will continue to work on water sales at Nissan dealerships around the USA. "Nissan is a global corporation that showcases the beliefs we hold as a company. As noted in the Nissan Motor Company's 2019 Annual Report, Nissan's vision is enriching people's lives. Nissan's mission is to provide unique and innovative automotive products and services that deliver superior measurable value to all stakeholders. Branding is key and consumers want to associate themselves with a high-performance brand of automobile like Nissan and experience a high-quality brand of bottled water like BE WATERTM. In the future, we will offer Sutherlin Nissan of Orlando additional customization of their water bottles that fit their specific marketing and consumer needs."

The general manager of Sutherlin Nissan Orlando, Mr. U.S. Marine, conveys, "We love the BE WATERTM brand because of its' focus on mindfulness and one's awareness of the present moment. We offer a bottle of water to each customer who shops for an automobile as it gives them a relaxed feeling while they make a purchase decision. This coincides with the tranquil atmosphere we have established at our dealership as we hold the customer experience and their overall satisfaction in the highest regard."

About Sutherlin Nissan of Orlando:

Sutherlin Nissan of Orlando is the LARGEST Nissan dealership in Central Florida! The Sutherlin name has been synonymous with Nissan for over 37 years. In our family we treat our customers wants and needs with the highest priority. We invite you to stop by our dealership and see why we are the largest Nissan dealer in Orlando, Atlanta and Fort Myers! Visit us online at http://www.orlandonissan.com.

About Nissan North America:

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution, and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.:

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered into the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

