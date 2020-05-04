Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Extends Reporting Capabilities in Its Adra Suite with the Launch of Adra Analytics

Gain Meaningful Insights with Complete Visibility into Your Financial Data

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / As a leading provider of financial software solutions, Trintech today announced the of launch of Adra Analytics, extending the reporting capabilities of its Adra Suite. This solution ensures companies have full visibility into their financial data in one consolidated location, giving them a one-stop-shop for all their financial reporting needs.

"Adra Analytics has given us full visibility into the quality and efficiency of our close process," said Wojciech Bec, Financial Controller at Unit4. "We can identify which areas we are doing well, and which areas need improvement. This insight has enabled us to accelerate our financial close process significantly."

With Adra Analytics, organizations can now track the trends and movements of their financial data throughout one period, or over several, to give them greater insight into how their company is maturing. It allows organizations to combine financial data within the Adra Suite with data from other solutions, such as their ERP, through a BI toolkit, to give them complete insight into their month-end alongside non-close related activities. Through customized dashboards organizations gain visibility into high-level summaries of their data and they also provide the ability to deep dive into the details required to analyze how their month-end is impacting the overall company's financials.

"As a leading financial software provider, we know that a company's financial data is mission critical, especially during a time like this," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "Finance & Accounting (F&A) organizations are even more integral to their businesses because they have the data that are driving those immediate business decisions. To help provide that real-time visibility into the financials, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Adra Analytics that will help F&A organizations gain those insights quickly to help drive the strategic directions of their organizations."

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

