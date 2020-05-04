GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Launches USA and Canada Sales Campaign For Its Swiss Hosted Cloud Security, Data Management and Secure Communications Business Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new USA and Canada campaign for all its Secure Data Management and Secure Communications services.

The sale campaign consists of reaching out to over 300 qualified resellers of cloud and security solutions in the USA and Canada. The demand for secure cloud services has increased exponentially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for corporate employees to use secure cloud services remotely.

The services promoted will include:

DigitalSafe, the Company's Swiss hosted secure document management and collaboration cloud business tool, which comes with a data backup and recovery, secure file share, collaboration tool, a password manager and a secure email all in one.

PrivaTalk, the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging with self-destruct timer, secure email and encrypted voice and video communications.

Custodia, the Company's Swiss hosted end-to-end encrypted email service with its proprietary SecureSend and SecureReply technology.

Custodia is already embedded in DigitalSafe and PrivaTalk and it is planned to be sold as well as a standalone service in Q3 2020.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are now ready to start the campaign to reach out to US and Canadian resellers. As we increase our product capabilities and as we fill the market need for secure emails and secure cloud data backup and document management in this new post COVID-19 world, we look forward to welcoming new partners all over North America. Additionally, we are starting a new Search Engine Optimization effort over the next six months to increase dramatically our direct to website sales. This permits us to increase the variety of our user base globally and increase our profit margins. We have a lot of demand for our Custodia secure email and our PrivaTalk Messenger services. We plan to launch a website for Custodia in Q3 2020 and sell that service as a standalone service as well."

The Company anticipates an increase in demand from businesses looking to guarantee the privacy and security of their data and communications, such as emails. GlobeX Data offers its unique VirtualVaults and HeliX proprietary technologies and its Swiss hosting, benefiting from Swiss data privacy laws, the strictest in the world. GlobeX Data is also launching its new proprietary and revolutionary Private and Secure Email service in Q3 2020 on its own with its own site. The Company expects to put resources to make this service one of the most successful in the industry worldwide.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

