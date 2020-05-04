Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 mai/May 2020) - The common shares of FansUnite Entertainment Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

FansUnite is a Sports and Entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online sports betting, casino and other related products. The principal business will be operating the FansUnite B2C Sportsbook and the McBookie website, offering online sports betting and casino to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

_________________________________

L'inscription à la cote du CSE des actions ordinaires de FansUnite Entertainment Inc. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

FansUnite est une société de sport et de divertissement, spécialisée dans les technologies liées aux paris sportifs en ligne réglementés et légaux, aux casinos et autres produits connexes. L'entreprise principale exploitera le FansUnite B2C Sportsbook et le site Web McBookie, offrant des paris sportifs en ligne et un casino au marché britannique. FansUnite est également un fournisseur de solutions, produits et services technologiques dans les industries mondiales du jeu et du divertissement et cherche à acquérir des plates-formes technologiques et des actifs à fort potentiel de croissance sur des marchés nouveaux ou en développement.

Issuer/Émetteur: FansUnite Entertainment Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FANS Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 69 579 459 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 893 439 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie CUSIP: 30727R 10 9 ISIN: CA 30727R 10 9 1 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 5 mai/May 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end/Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FANS. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com