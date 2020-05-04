Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Atlantic Sapphire ASA's shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from May 5, 2020. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: ASAo ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010768500 ---------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 195947 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB