Findit, Inc. Was Selected By Chronic Care Staffing To Build Out New Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, was chosen to build out a new website for Chronic Care Staffing. The web address is www.chroniccarestaffing.com. In addition to building out the new site, Findit created content for the website and SEOed all pages to help improve overall indexing in search engines.

Chronic Care Staffing offers chronic care management services that help increase practice revenue for medical facilities while providing in between office visit care to chronically ill patients. Benefits to the patient include direct phone line to an assigned Care Coordinator who serves as an extra set of ears and eyes for the patient while closing gaps in care. Chronic Care Staffing's nurses are trained to help manage the patient's chronic conditions between office visits. Benefits to the client include increased quality metrics and revenue, reduced clinical staff time tending to patients not in the office. Care Coordinators can be assigned monthly concentrations from client helping them complete Medicare required measurements.

Peter Tosto stated, "We loved doing business with Chronic Care Staffing and built out the new site for Chronic Care Staffing to be more engaging and user friendly both on mobile and desktop. The new theme along with faster load times and user friendliness can help convert more visitors to the site to inquire about Chronic Care Staffing, whether they are a patient wanting to enroll in CCM at their current medical facility or a medical facility looking to add CCM to their practice.

Findit also works with other online retailers, general contractors, roofing companies, and pool builders that include CBD Unlimited, American Craftsman Renovations in Savannah, Titan Roofing, LLC in Charleston, and Carolina Pool Consultants in North Carolina. The Findit Platform, as well as the marketing services provided, are not limited to one sector or industry; anyone can use Findit either on their own or purchasing our paid for services to help increase their online presence and build brand awareness. Moreover, anyone from companies to individuals looking to have their marketing portfolio managed by us can do so by calling 404-443-3224.

From website development and design to content creation, Findit can build a customized marketing campaign to meet your specific needs and budget. Discuss your marketing needs and get your questions answered at 404-443-3224.

Findit.com Overview

Findit is a social media content management platform offers paid for services such as web design and development, PPC campaign management, content creation, and Findit Vanity URLs in addition to providing members of Findit a content driven tools through every members dashboard, where they can use Findit for free to create Right Now Status Updates in their own Findit Site pages. A right now status update is a piece of content that can contain a description, photos, a video link, an audio file, and a press release. Content on Findit can be shared to other social sites by members and visitors and can also be crawled and indexed in outside search engines.

About Findit, Inc.

