X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (BOURSE:XFAB)

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on April 29, 2020, a transparency notification. This transparency notification by Invesco Ltd., as the ultimate parent of Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Asset Management Limited, indicates that Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Asset Management Limited together hold 4.97% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE and have therefore fallen below the threshold of 5.00% of the voting rights of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of May 2, 2007, on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated April 28, 2020, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Invesco Ltd.

Transaction date

April 27, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

130,781,669

Notified details:

# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Invesco Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 263,635 263,635 0 0.20% 0.00% Invesco Asset Management Ltd. 6,822,307 6,232,189 0 4.77% 0.00% Subtotal 7,085,942 6,495,824 0 4.97% 0.00%

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if instrument is exercised % of voting rights Subtotal 0 0.00%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,495,824 4,97%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

The disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at April 27, 2020.

Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity and is the parent company controlling the voting rights for Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Asset Management Limited.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

https://www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_28Apr2020.pdf

