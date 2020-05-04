Trading in Crunchfish AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is May 7, 2020. Short name: CFISH BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014261970 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 193451 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance ABon 040-200 252.