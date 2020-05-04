RUBIS RUBIS: Preparatory documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2020 04-May-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, May 4, 2020, 6:00 pm The Rubis' shareholders are invited to participate in the ordinary shareholders' meeting that will take place: Thursday June 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm In light of the evolving circumstances tied to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and in accordance with the Order (Ordonnance) issued on March 25, 2020 under No. 2020-321 authorizing general meetings to be held without the presence of the shareholders and the persons entitled to attend them, the Rubis Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting will exceptionally be held behind closed doors at the Company's registered office located at 46 rue Boissière - 75116 Paris, without the physical attendance of the shareholders. The Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website on June 11, at 2:00 pm (Paris time). It will also be taped for deferred viewing on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr [1]) in the following section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2020 General Meeting". The notice of meeting that set out the agenda and the draft resolutions was published on April 22, 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"). Another notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on May 18, 2020 and in a legal gazette. The preparatory documents are available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr [1]) in the following section: "Shareholder s - General Meeting - 2020 General Meeting".". These documents are also available at the Rubis' head office: 46 rue Boissière, 75116 Paris - France. They can be requested by mail at the following address: Caceis Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées, 14 rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux cedex 9. ***** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Phone.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 Mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr Partnership limited by shares with a capital of EUR 125,482,065 784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Preparatory documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2020 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QDKDCXNDSH [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 1035509 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1035509 04-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=1035509&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0e6dddb018b4df91685e12b50ae521f1&application_id=1035509&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)