Measuring the Impact: Digital Marketing Analytics Services Surge as COVID-19 Induces a Shift Toward Online Ecosystems - Future Market Insights

Analytics tools that measure social media marketing efforts see a spike in demand; US-based companies remain top spenders.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Growing focus on achieving peak marketing performance and diligent analysis of customer engagement across various channels will continue to drive adoption of digital marketing analytics services, according to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI). Advanced analytics services that map the entire customer journey are replacing basic models, and the shift is likely to become more pronounced as personalization becomes key to brand engagement.

According to FMI's analysis, digital marketing analytics revenues will grow at 14% annually, with social media- and content- marketing channels creating significant opportunities. With a significant increase in demand for customized solutions, the digital marketing analytics market is projected to witness impressive growth during 2019-2029. Content marketing services will remain a highly profitable offering and continue to gain traction throughout the period of projection. Increasing inclination towards leveraging social media platforms from promotional activities is shaping up as a key trend.

"Besides surging demand from large enterprises, digital marketing analytics is witnessing strong traction for smart TV applications," says the FMI analyst.

Digital Marketing Analytics Market - Key Takeaways

Social media marketing will remain the leading application area, majorly driven by applications such as chatbots.

High installed base of software continues to account for a significant revenue share in market.

North American market continues to lead; East Asia is emerging more lucrative and will possibly outpace the former by 2022.

Digital Marketing Analytics Market - Key Driving Factors

Increasing investments of enterprise operators in digital marketing and mobile platforms remain among the key growth drivers.

An escalating number of Internet users, particularly active on social media, continues to push adoption of digital marketing analytics strategies.

Heightening demand for data analytics to get assistance with better decision making fosters the growth of market.

More businesses embracing social media marketing solutions for better customer outreach will continue to offer an impetus to market growth.

Digital Marketing Analytics Market - Key Constraint

Security issues associated with data accessed by unauthorized users is a major factor that continues to restrict the market growth.

Anticipated Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak

The covid-19 outbreak has resulted in a multitude of event cancellations, which is forcing marketers to explore alternatives in digital platforms. As an increasing number of companies turn to delivering personalized customer experience, adoption of digital marketing analytics will see a heavy rise in near term. COVID-19 induced work from home culture, lockdowns, and stay-at-home orders are working in favor of the companies providing digital market analytics solutions.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leaders in digital marketing analytics market include, but not limited to, SAS Institute Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard, IBM Corporation, Hubspot, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, SAP AG, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, and Pega-Systems. A majority of key players are investing in multiple device applications with integrated analytics for a personalized customer experience. While large-scale enterprises continue to incorporate conventional analytics packages, some companies are also initiating subscription-based models to cover the requisites of both large enterprises and SMEs.

More About the Report

FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on digital marketing analytics market. The market is analyzed on the basis of solution (software and services), application (social media marketing, email marketing, SEO marketing, pay per click marketing, content marketing, video marketing, and display marketing), and end user (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and MEA).

