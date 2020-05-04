CORRECTION: Vancouver Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

This correction adds the following companies: Benchmark Painting, Craftsman Collision, HD Top Building Maintenance, and MacLean Law. It also amends the name of Blue Sky Physio.

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Vancouver, North Vancouver and Surrey Regions. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Vancouver & Regions Area.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

A Glass Act

WINDOW CLEANING | NORTH VANCOUVER

155C Riverside Drive

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7H 1T6

https://www.aglassact.net/

(604) 435-3550

Able Irrigation

IRRIGATION SYSTEMS | VANCOUVER

4450 Dawson Street

Burnaby, British Columbia V5C 4B9

www.ableirrigation.com

(604) 584-7676

Allegra Printing

PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER

1290 Venables St.

Vancouver, British Columbia V6A 4B4

www.allegra.ca

(604) 875-1919

Alpha Carpet Cleaning Ltd

CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | SURREY

19349 94 Ave

Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4S1

alphacarpet.ca

(604) 580-0009

Amherst Funeral and Cremation Services

FUNERAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER

1209 - 207 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1H7

http://www.amherstcremation.com/

(604) 831-3023

Anago of Vancouver

JANITORIAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER

302 - 19292 60th Ave

Surrey, British Columbia V3S 3M2

https://anagovancouver.ca/

(604) 336-6211

Andrew Reid North Vancouver Realtor

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | NORTH VANCOUVER

241 West Rockland Road

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7N 2W2

http://www.haddenproperties.com/

(604) 618-1636

Arbutus Sundecks

DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER

1117 11871 Horseshoe Way

Richmond, British Columbia V7A 5H5

www.arbutusvinyl.com

(604) 322-1059

Aroma Web Design

Web Design | VANCOUVER, NORTH VANCOUVER & SURREY

73 Water Street, 6th Floor

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1A1

https://aromawebdesign.com/

(778) 387-3525

ARPAC

FORKLIFTS | VANCOUVER

7663 Progress Way

Delta, British Columbia V4G 1A2

https://www.arpac.ca/

(604) 940-4000

(800) 946-8511

Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

MASSAGE THERAPY | VANCOUVER

407 - 1200 Lonsdale Ave.

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 3H6

www.avitahealth.ca

(604) 980-4491

(778) 227-9662

Automation One Business Systems Inc.

OFFICE EQUIPMENT | VANCOUVER

1365 Boundary Rd.

Vancouver, British Columbia V5K 4T9

www.automationone.ca

(604) 255-6622

(888) 652-9922

Beaver Landscape

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER

Unit 4, 11720 VOYAGEUR WAY

Richmond, British Columbia V6X 3G9

www.beaverlandscape.com

(604) 271-3060

Bella Turf

ARTIFICIAL GRASS SYNTHETIC TURF | VANCOUVER

19347 24 Ave #107

Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3S9

bellaturf.ca

(604) 385-4727

(888) 970-8771

Benchmark Painting

PAINTING CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER

17-3618 150 Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V3Z 0W3

www.benchmarkpainting.ca

(604) 803-5041

Blue Sky Physiotherapy & Wellness Centre

PHYSIOTHERAPIST | NORTH VANCOUVER

700 Marine Drive, Suite 120 & 130

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 1H3

www.blueskyphysio.com

(604) 988-7761

Brite Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENTS | VANCOUVER

4275 Phillips Ave

Burnaby, British Columbia V5A 2G9

briteblinds.ca

(604) 420-8820

Broadway Station Dental Centre

DENTIST | VANCOUVER

12 - 2495 Commercial Dr.

Vancouver, British Columbia V5N 4B8

www.broadwaystationdental.com

(604) 874-6322

Burnaby Blacktop

PAVING CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER

4641 Byrne Rd

Burnaby, British Columbia V5J 3H6

burnabyblacktop.ca

(778) 855-0513

Burnaby Pro Driving School

TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL | VANCOUVER

5004 Still Creek Ave

Burnaby, British Columbia V5C 5V1

Burnabypro.ca

(604) 291-2255

(800) 808-2332

Cambie Roofing

ROOFING | VANCOUVER

1367 East Kent Avenue North

Vancouver, British Columbia V5X 4T6

www.cambieroofing.com

(604) 261-1111

Complete Accounting Solutions

ACCOUNTING SERVICES | SURREY

#100, 17619 - 96th Ave.

Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4A9

www.completeaccounting.ca

(604) 498-2655

(877) 783-0599

Craftsman Collision

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP | VANCOUVER

810 West 1st Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V7P 1A1

www.craftsmancollision.com

(604) 904-8886

Cruise Connections

TRAVEL AGENCIES | VANCOUVER

604 - 1201 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2V2

cruise-connections.com

(604) 684-9283

(800) 661-9283

D'oro Gelato e Caffé

RESTAURANTS - DESSERTS | VANCOUVER

1222 Robson St

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 1C1

www.dorogc.com

(778) 329-9560

Delton Denture Clinic

DENTURISTRS | VANCOUVER

7313 120 St #209

Delta, British Columbia V4C 6P5

www.deltondentures.com

(604) 590-1111

Dermal Laser Centres

SKIN CARE AND LASER CLINIC | VANCOUVER

803 Davie St.

Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1B7

dermallaser.com

(604) 638-7546 (SKIN)

Dhillon Bros. Paving

SNOW REMOVAL | VANCOUVER

10780 Blundell Rd

Richmond, British Columbia V6Y 1L1

www.dhillonpaving.ca

(604) 839-5531

Disposal Queen

GARBAGE REMOVAL | SURREY

508-5782 Berton Ave

Vancouver, British Columbia V6S 0C1

https://www.disposal-queen.com/

(778) 929-1023

Econowise Sunrooms & Patio Covers

SOLARIUM SUNROOMS SKYLIGHTS | VANCOUVER

12651 80 ave. #123

Surrey, British Columbia V3W 3A6

http://www.econowisesunrooms.ca/

(604) 593 - 7496

Espresso Dolce

COFFEE SERVICE AND SUPPLIES | VANCOUVER

1751 Boundary Rd

Vancouver, British Columbia V5M 3Y7

https://espressodolce.ca/

(604) 326-3333

(877) 888-2739

Evergreen Nursing Services

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES | VANCOUVER

313-2083 Alma Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6R 4N6

www.evergreennursing.ca

(604) 264-7959

Fraser Chiropractic Group & Massage Therapy

CHIROPRACTORS | VANCOUVER

Suite 130 - 809 West 41st Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 2N6

www.fraserchiro.ca

(604) 321-6704

Freeman Audio Visual

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES | VANCOUVER

395 W 8th Ave

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1N7

https://freemanav-ca.com/

(604) 255-1151

HD Top Building Maintenance

JANITORIAL SERVICES | SURREY

6423 130 St.

Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4H9

www.hdtopbuilding.com

(604) 716-9399

Hillcrest Security

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES | VANCOUVER

22420 Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge, British Columbia V2X 3J5

www.hillcrestsecurity.ca

(604) 908-3487

Hollyburn Eye Clinic

OPTICIAN/OPTOMETRIST | NORTH VANCOUVER

#101 - 252 Esplanade W

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 0E9

https://www.hollyburneyeclinic.com

(604) 984-2020

Honu Boat Charters

RECREATIONAL CRUISES | VANCOUVER

750 Pacific Blvd

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 5E7

https://www.honuboatcharters.com

(604) 818-1808

Horizon Chartered Professional Accountants

ACCOUNTANTS | VANCOUVER

1400-650 West Georgia

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N8

https://horizoncpa.ca/

(604) 697-7777

Integrative Naturopathic Medical Centre

NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE | VANCOUVER

730-1285 Broadway W

Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8

www.integrative.ca

(604) 738-1012

Iron Age Manufacturing Ltd.

IRON PRODUCTS | VANCOUVER

2755 Boundary Rd.

Vancouver, British Columbia V5M 3Z7

www.ironagebc.com

(604) 876-0914

La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique Ltd

FLORIST | VANCOUVER

#148- 6350 120 St

Surrey, British Columbia V3X 3K1

http://www.labellefleur.com/

(604) 591-3327

Langley Farm Market

FRUIT VEGETABLE RETAIL DISTRIBUTOR | VANCOUVER

26 Fawcett Rd

Coquitlam, British Columbia V3K 6X9

https://www.langleyfarm.ca

(604) 520-7168

Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION | VANCOUVER

HSBC Tower 885 West Georgia Street, Suite 110A

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3E8

https://www.lasikmd.com

(866) 961-2020

Life Maid Easy

MAID HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES | VANCOUVER

301-7 w 7th

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1L4

https://www.lifemaideasy.com

(604) 682-6243

(833) 247-6243

Lionsgate Scaffolding

SCAFFOLDING | VANCOUVER

8601 main street

Vancouver, British Columbia V5X 0E6

www.lionsgatescaffolding.com

(604) 321-8852

MacLean Law

FAMILY LAW LAWYER | VANCOUVER

1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 2900

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 0C3

macleanfamilylaw.ca

(604) 602-9000

(807) 602-9900

Marpole Physiotherapy Clinic

PHYSIOTHERAPIST | VANCOUVER

8337 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6P 4Z8

http://marpolephysio.com/

(604) 263-4414

Michael a Smith Duct Cleaning

DUCT CLEANING | VANCOUVER

151-10090 152nd Street, Suite 198

Surrey, British Columbia V3R 8X8

masduct.com

(604) 589-2553

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR | VANCOUVER

5526 Kingsway

Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2

https://www.milani.ca

(604) 888-8888

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

PLUMBING CONTRACTORS | VANCOUVER

5526 Kingsway

Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2

https://www.milani.ca

(604) 888-8888

Milani Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

DRAINAGE SEWER SERVICES | VANCOUVER

5526 Kingsway

Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2G2

https://www.milani.ca

(604) 888-8888

Minit-Tune & Brake Auto Centres

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | VANCOUVER

305 - 1488 Hornby St.

Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1X3

minit-tune.com

(604) 684-5515

Oak & Burrard Animal Hospital

VETERINARIANS | VANCOUVER

3888 Oak Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 2M5

https://oakvet.com

(604) 739-7111

Pacific M&A & Business Brokers

BUSINESS BROKERS | VANCOUVER

Unit 215 - 625 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6

www.pmabb.com

(604) 696-6111

painPRO

PAIN AND REHABILITATION THERAPY | VANCOUVER

6454 King George st, 208

Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4Z9

www.painproclinics.com

(604) 683-7246

Premiere Executive Suites

EXECUTIVE SUITES | VANCOUVER

103-8811 Laurel Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6P 3V9

www.premieresuites.com

(604) 569-0543

Primus

VOIP VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER | VANCOUVER

2680 Skymark Avenue

Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5L6

primus.ca

(416) 236-3636

(877) 654-7319

Pro Image Gutters

Eavestroughs | VANCOUVER

6 - 5508 Production Blvd

Surrey, British Columbia V3S 8P5

www.proimagegutters.com

(604) 533-7325

(604) 820-7323

RB Global Immigration Consultants

IMMIGRATION CONSULTING | VANCOUVER

409 Granville Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2

https://immigrationconsultant.ca/

(604) 366-8940

Reach for the Stars Montessori Learning Academy

CHILDCARE-PRESCHOOL/DAYCARE | VANCOUVER

3440 Boundary Rd

Burnaby, British Columbia V5M 4A5

www.montessoristar.com

(604) 688-7827

604-688-STAR(7827)

Red Tree Wellness

ACUPUNCTURE | VANCOUVER

Suite 743 - 550 West Broadway Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 0E9

www.RedTreeWellness.ca

(604) 873-3827

ReStoring Data

DATA RECOVERY & DIGITAL FORENSICS | VANCOUVER

Suite 207 - 788 Beatty Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2M1

www.ReStoringData.ca

(604) 737-8771

(877) 737-8003

Salmon's Transfer Ltd.

MOVING COMPANIES | VANCOUVER

100-9500 Van Horne Way

Richmond, British Columbia V6X 1W3

https://salmonstransfer.com

(604) 273-2921

Sands & Associates

BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE | VANCOUVER

1100 Melville St, Suite 1370

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A6

www.sands-trustee.com

(604) 684-3030

(800) 661-3030

Save More Plumbing & Lighting

Kitchen & Bath Fixture Showroom | VANCOUVER

1790 Kingsway

Vancouver, British Columbia V5N 2S6

www.savemoreplumbing.com

(604) 436-0124

Solutions Signs & Awnings

SIGNS & AWNINGS | VANCOUVER

5384 Imperial St

Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 1E6

http://www.solutionsignsawnings.com/

(604) 568-6679

Southridge Dental

COSMETIC DENTISTS | SURREY

103-5680 152nd St

Surrey, British Columbia V3S 3K2

www.southridgedental.ca

(604) 575-1555

Sunburst Stone (Port Coquitlam)

COUNTERTOPS | VANCOUVER

1835 McLean Ave

Coquitlam, British Columbia V3C 1N1

www.sunburststone.com

(604) 945-7273

Suncreek Auto Glass Ltd.

AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELDS | SURREY

100-6840 King George Blvd

Surrey, British Columbia V3W 4Z9

suncreekautoglass.ca

(604) 590-1314

Sunwing Airlines

VACATION PROVIDERS | VANCOUVER

27 Fasken Drive

Toronto, Ontario M9W 1K6

www.sunwing.ca

(877) SUNWING (786-9464)

Surrey Weight Loss Clinic

WEIGHT CONTROL | SURREY

104 - 7327 137th Street

Surrey, British Columbia V3W 1A4

surreyweightlossclinic.com

(604) 825-9743

The Garage Door Depot

GARAGE OVERHEAD DOORS | VANCOUVER

#120-19055 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, British Columbia V3Y 0G4

www.garagedoordepot.ca/greater-vancouver

(604) 526-1086

The Yoga Root

YOGA STUDIO | NORTH VANCOUVER

#106 - 850 Harbourside Drive

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7P 0A3

www.theyogaroot.ca

(604) 971-6160

Tom Lee Music

MUSIC INSTRUMENT STORE | VANCOUVER

310-650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N7

www.tomleemusic.ca

(604) 685-8471

(888) 886-6533

Topas Driving School Inc.

DRIVING SCHOOL | VANCOUVER

1285 W Broadway #600

Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 3X8

https://www.Topas.ca

(236) 8-TOPAS-5 (office admin)

(236) 8-TOPAS-8 (info & booking)

Total Pest Control

PEST CONTROL | VANCOUVER

129-7475 135 St

Surrey, British Columbia V3W 0M8

www.tpcs.ca

(604) 349-6402

Trail Appliances

HOME APPLIANCE SALES | VANCOUVER

3388 Sweden Way

Richmond, British Columbia V6B 0B2

www.trailappliances.com

(604) 233-2030

Trans Canada Labels

LABELS | VANCOUVER

105 - 1628 Fosters Way

Delta, British Columbia V3M 6S6

transcanadalabels.com

(604) 525-7898

(888) 552-2357

Vancouver Centre for Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry

COSMETIC DENTISTS | VANCOUVER

4800 Kingsway #359

Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 4N2

https://www.vccid.com

(604) 434-0248

Westcoast Moulding & Millwork Limited

CARPENTRY MILLWORK | VANCOUVER

18810 - 96 Ave

Surrey, British Columbia V4N 3R1

westcoastmoulding.com

(604) 513-1138

(800) 667-5597

Wiseworth Canada

AIR COMPRESSORS | VANCOUVER

#101 - 19298 21st Avenue

Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3M3

https://www.wiseworth.com/

(604) 536-0343

(866) 576-9441

Zip Courier

COURIER SERVICES | VANCOUVER

103- 1588 Derwent Way

Delta, British Columbia V3M 6Z7

www.zipcourier.ca

(604) 549-0404

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Durham Region, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Halton Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor, Winnipeg and York Region.

