Technavio has been monitoring the car rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 103.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rental Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participações SA, SIXT SE, and Turo Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Incorporation of advanced digital technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Car Rental Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Economy Cars
- Executive Cars
- Luxury Cars
- SUVs
- MUVs
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car rental market report covers the following areas:
- Car Rental Market Size
- Car Rental Market Trends
- Car Rental Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advances in rental processes as one of the prime reasons driving the car rental market growth during the next few years.
Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the car rental market, including some of the vendors such as Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participações SA, SIXT SE, and Turo Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the car rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist car rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the car rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rental market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Economy cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Executive cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Luxury cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SUVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MUVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF BOOKING
- Market segmentation by mode of booking
- Comparison by mode of booking
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by mode of booking
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RENTAL CATEGORY
- Market segmentation by rental category
- Comparison by rental category
- Airport transport Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Local transport Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outstation transport Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other transport Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by rental category
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of intermediaries
- Value-for-money car rental services
- Advances in rental processes
- Growing interest in self-driving vehicles
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avis Budget Group Inc.
- Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.
- Enterprise Holdings Inc.
- Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
- Localiza Rent a Car SA
- Movida Participações SA
- SIXT SE
- Turo Inc.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
