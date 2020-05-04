Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a pharma company based out of the United States. As Canada is known to be one of the most profitable markets for pharmaceutical companies, the client wanted to expand their business operations to Canada. Before investing a huge sum into their expansion plan, they wanted to determine their growth potential and assess market opportunities in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence engagement.

Other key objectives of the client were:

Objective 1: Understand in-detail the procedure for new drug launch in Canada

Objective 2: Identify strategies to cut down on their production costs and gain a competitive edge

Objective 3: Identify the profitable customers to focus on to drive sales

Our Approach

As a part of the market intelligence engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market scanning and monitoring analysis. In this phase of the engagement, the experts helped the client to understand the regulatory changes in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry. This also involved evaluating the market potential for the client's offerings in Canada and identifying the capital requirement for setting up new production and distribution units. The next phase of the approach involved a customer segmentation analysis to segregate customers into distinct target segments and identify profitable customer groups.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the pharma market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to devise a sound market entry plan and realize profits of over 29%.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the pharmaceutical market client was also able to:

Succeed clinical trials in their initial attempt

Automate their operations and reduce production costs

Reduce the costs of their drugs and better compete with generic drug manufacturers

Personalize their marketing and sales efforts for them and generate maximum sales

