

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as risk sentiment waned amid renewed worries about U.S.-China trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China.



Traders were also worries about the escalation in U.S.-China tensions after comments from Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments that there was evidence the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese lab. However, Pompeo did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.



The dollar's weakness supported the yellow metal. The dollar index rose to 99.54, gaining nearly 0.5% over previous close.



Gold futures for June ended up $12.40, or about 0.7%, at $1,713.30 an ounce.



On Friday, gold futures ended higher by about 0.4%.



Silver futures for July ended down $0.142 at $14.796 an ounce, while Copper futures for July ended little changed at $2.3125 per pound.



In economic news, a report from the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods nosedived by 10.3% in March after edging down by a revised 0.1% in February. Economists had expected factory orders to plunge by 9.8%.



Orders for durable goods sank by 14.7% percent, led by a 41.3% nosedive in orders for transportation equipment, while orders for non-durable goods tumbled by 5.8%. Shipments of manufactured goods also slumped by 5.2% in March after dipping by 0.3% in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken